MANKATO — New Minnesota State men's hockey coach Luke Strand won't have an easy start to his first season on the job, as the Mavericks will begin the 2023-24 season with three tough nonconference series.
MSU's schedule was officially released Thursday, complete with an exhibition contest, 10 nonconference games and 24 CCHA games.
“We will face several tough non-conference opponents that will help prepare us for the rigors of competition within the Central Collegiate Hockey Association,” Strand said in a press release. “We look forward to the opportunity to defend our regular season and playoff titles, while building champions within our program on a daily basis.”
MSU will start with an exhibition against Nebraska-Omaha Oct. 7 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The regular season will begin with back-to-back home nonconference series, with St. Cloud State coming to Mankato Oct. 13-14 and UMass coming Oct. 20-21. The Mavericks first road action of the season is Oct. 27-28 at North Dakota.
MSU will also play road nonconference series at RPI Dec. 15-16 and Augustanna Jan. 5-6.
The Mavericks will open CCHA play Nov. 10-11 at Ferris State, and their first CCHA home games will come Nov. 17-18 against Bemidji State. The regular-season schedule will conclude with a CCHA series at Bemidji State Mar. 1-2.
There are currently open weekends on the MSU schedule Nov. 3-4 and Feb. 16-17.
