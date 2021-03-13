MANKATO -- After a slow start Friday, Minnesota State men's hockey player Jared Spooner called his team's performance in its playoff-opener "unacceptable."
The Mavericks didn't score for nearly two-and-a-half periods, before eventually pulling away for a 3-0 win, which wasn't the ideal way for MSU to start its postseason.
The goal was to be better early in Game 2 of the WCHA quarterfinals.
"The main focus going into the game was trying to take the life out of them early and not give them any hope," MSU forward Sam Morton said. "I think we did a better job of that tonight than we did yesterday."
In another tight game, MSU controlled the first period despite not scoring, eventually getting past Ferris State 3-1 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. With the win, MSU advances to the WCHA semifinals, which will be played next weekend at Mankato.
"The last one's always the hard one to win when you're in a series. As you know, Bob Daniels' team, they're not going to go away," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "I was glad that we ended up having a better start than we did the night before."
Walker Duehr has been on a tear of late, entering Saturday's game with six points in his last four games.
He stayed hot Saturday.
After MSU wasn't able to convert on some chances in the first, Duehr got MSU on the board at 9:03 of the second, receiving a nice pass from Spooner. Shane McMahan also got an assist on the goal. Duehr now has 15 points in his last 16 games after going pointless in the first eight games of the season.
For a second straight night, the Spooner-McMahan-Duehr combination may have been MSU's best.
"Just a real honest, heavy line," Hastings said. "Walker's providing consistency, he's providing physicality. I'm happy with the way he's playing and actually how that entire line competed all weekend."
After taking a 1-0 lead into the third intermission, Morton scored the eventual game-winner at 2:19 of the third. His shot hit the pipe and then bounced in off Bulldogs' goaltender Roni Salmenkangas. Dallas Gerads got an assist on the goal.
Ferris got a power-play goal at 13:00 to break MSU goalie Dryden McKay's shutout, but it was another good performance for McKay, who earned every WCHA award he possibly could have earlier in the week.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 31-24.
Jake Livingstone iced the game for MSU with an empty-net goal at 19:16.
With the win, MSU secured its ninth consecutive 20-win season, which spans the entire Hastings era. The milestone is more impressive this season with less games due to the pandemic.
"It's a number that when I first got here, you talk about trying to win 20 games every year and putting together a book of business that gives you an opportunity to play in the national tournament," Hastings said. "We're still going through that process."
The Mavericks (20-3-1) will play in the single-elimination WCHA semifinals Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.