MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team opened its home and conference schedule on Friday night with a 6-0 WCHA loss to No. 2 Minnesota at the Mankato Civic Center.
Taylor Heise had two goals and two assists and Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals for the Gophers, who outshot the Mavericks 34-16.
Alex Woken had a goal and two assists.
Minnesota opened up a 2-0 lead, getting goals from Crystalyn Hengeler and Zumwinkle in the first period.
The Gophers made it 3-0 at 9:56 of the second period on a goal credited to Heise. However it was truly an own goal as MSU’s Madison Oelkers put it in her own net at the right post while trying to clear the puck below the goal line.
The Gophers opened things up in the third period, getting goals 26 seconds apart from Alex Woken and Zumwinkle before Heise scored again.
Mavericks goaltender Abigail Levy made 28 saves. The Gophers Sydney Scobee got the shutout.
Minnesota finished 1 for 4 on the power play. Minnesota State had no power plays.
The Mavericks (2-1-0, 0-1-0 in WCHA) and Gophers play again at 2 p.m. today at the civic center.
Swimming
Maggie Knier was part of four the Mavericks’ nine wins in a 151.5-148.5 season-opening victory over South Dakota on Friday at the MSU pool.
Knier won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in 24.64 and 54.16, respectively.
She also helped the 200 medley to a win (1:47.40), along with Anja Enervold, Emily Goodman and Katie Streiff, and the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.13) with Enervold, Nikki Ault and Grace Gavronski.
Goodman also won the 200 breaststroke (2:23.74), and Streiff was first in the 100 butterfly (58.77).
Other winners for MSU also included: Emily Selky in the 1,000 freestyle (10:59.38), Kayla Rinderknecht in the 200 freestyle (1:57.73) and Nikki Beckman in the 200 butterfly (2:14.91).
Soccer
The fourth-ranked Mavericks fell 2-1 to Mary in an NSIC match at Bismarck, North Dakota.
It was MSU’s first-ever loss to the Marauders in 15 matches.
Mary took a 2-0 lead on a goal each half by Hannah Richter. The Mavericks didn’t get on the board until the game’s final minute when Bri Ciaccio scored.
Goalkeeper Alexa Rabune made two saves on three shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Rath, who allowed one goal and made one save. Marauders goalie Madisyn Waltmat made eight saves.
The Mavericks (6-2, 3-2) play Sunday at Minot State.
Volleyball
Morgan Olson had 13 kills for the Mavericks in a three-set loss to Wayne State at Wayne, Nebraska.
The Wildcats won 25-13, 25-22, 25-18.
Jessica Nelson had 12 kills for Minnesota State. Dana Schindler finished with 32 assists. Mara Quam had 13 digs.
The Mavericks (9-4, 2-3 in NSIC) plays at 2 p.m. today against Augustana at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
