BEMIDJI — Calla Frank stopped all 23 shots she faced as the Minnesota State women’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 4-0 in a WCHA women’s hockey game Saturday.
Along with Friday’s 2-1 victory, the Mavericks swept Bemidji State for the first time since 2008. It’s the first road sweep for Minnesota State since winning twice at St. Cloud State on Oct. 25-26, 2019.
It was Frank’s first shutout of the season and third of her career.
After a scoreless first period, Jessica Kondas scored on the power play early in the second period. Kelsey King scored, with an assist from Taylor Wemple, to increase the lead.
King scored again late in the third period, with an assist from Mashuga, and Mashuga scored the final goal 23 seconds later.
The Mavericks (4-7-1, 3-7-1 in WCHA) are off next week and plays Ohio State at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 22-23.
Women’s basketball
Augustana overcame a six-point deficit with 7 minutes to play, defeating the Mavericks 80-72 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The game was tied at 22 after the first quarter with Maddy Olson scoring eight points. Augustana started the second quarter with a 7-0 run and still led 42-35 at halftime.
Minnesota State took the lead at 51-50 on Rylee Menster’s 3-pointer, but the Vikings were able to take a 56-55 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks had an 8-0 run to lead 66-60 with 7 minutes to play, but Augustana was able to pull away late.
Tayla Stuttley led the Mavericks with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Olson scored 11. Joey Batt had 10 points and four assists, and Menster had 10 points.
Minnesota State (1-2, 0-1 in South Division) plays its first home game Friday and Saturday against Wayne State.
Swimming & diving
Ella DeFever won three individual events and led Minnesota State to a 187-111 victory over St. Cloud State at the Minnesota State pool.
DeFever won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.03, 100 freestyle in 53.83 and 200 freestyle in 1:56.91.
She also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay, joining Kayla Rinderknecht, Anja Enervold and Emelia Selky to finish in 3:36.17.
The Mavericks also won the 200 medley relay as Enervold, Emily Goodman, Katie Streiff and Olivia Meinberg posted a time of 1:48.30.
Enervold took first in the 100 backstroke (58.67) and 200 backstroke (2:05.67), Goodman won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.21) and 200 breaststroke (2:25.65), and Selky placed first in the 500 freestyle (5:18.50) and 1,000 freestyle (10:54.32).
The Mavericks (2-0) compete at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.
