SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Cameron Kirksey scored 17 points, and Corvon Seales and Kelby Kramer each had 15 points for the Minnesota State men's basketball team in a 73-66 Northern Sun loss to Augustana on Friday.
Kramer also grabbed 17 rebounds.
The Mavericks had a 14-point lead early, but thanks to a 20-5 run by the Vikings, the game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Augustana built a nine-point second-half lead that the Mavericks cut to one point with 1:46 to play before the Vikings pulled away in the final minute.
Isaac Fink led the Vikings with 22 points.
Minnesota State (13-12, 11-8 in NSIC) plays today at Wayne State.
Women's basketball: Augustana got a quick start in the first quarter and held off a late charge by the Mavericks to win 87-78 in an NSIC game at Sioux Falls.
Joey Batt led the Mavericks with 20 points. Kristi Fett had a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Maddy Olson scored 12 points.
The Vikings led 25-13 after one quarter and were up by as much as 19 in the second quarter. They were up 66-50 after three quarters. Minnesota State cut its deficit to four points on a three-point play by Batt with 2:14 to play but got not closer.
Augustana's Hannah Mitby led all scorers with 23 points.
The Mavericks (13-10, 10-9) play today at Wayne State.
Women's hockey: The Mavericks scored three third-period goals but couldn't hold off the No. 8 Bulldogs in a 5-4 WCHA loss at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
UMD led 3-1 after two periods and went up 4-1 early in the third.
Minnesota State (11-16-5, 4-14-3 in WCHA) got goals from Kelsey King, Tristen Truax, Brooke Bryant and Jessica Kondas. Bryant also had an assist, and Anna Wilgren and Brittyn Fleming each had two assists.
The Bulldogs outshot the Mavericks 29-28. Abigail Levy took the loss, stopping 24 shots.
The teams will meet again at 3:07 p.m. today.
Swimming: Darah Coleman took All-NSIC honors by placing second in the 100-yard breaststroke at the NSIC Championships at Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Mavericks are in third place through three days. The championships conclude today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.