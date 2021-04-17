FAYETTE, IOWA -- The Minnesota State baseball team swept Upper Iowa in a NSIC doubleheader Saturday.
In a 2-1 10-inning victory, Joey Werner knocked in the winning run with an RBI double. Jon Ludwig started on the mound for MSU, delivering seven shutout innings. Hunter Even got his seventh save of the season.
Collin Denk tossed a shutout for MSU in an 8-0 win, while Adam Schneider and Cam Kline each knocked in two runs.
The Mavericks (20-4, 17-3) have another doubleheader with Upper Iowa Sunday.
Softball: The Mavericks split a home doubleheader with St. Cloud State, winning 8-0 and losing 6-1.
Carly Esselman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. Sydney Nielsen, Hannah McCarville and Kylie Sullivan each had two hits for MSU. Mackenzie Ward tossed a shutout to get the win in the circle.
In the loss, Katie Bracken only allowed one earned run over 5.2 innings in relief. McKayla Armbruster took the loss.
The Mavericks (20-7, 9-5) play a doubleheader Sunday against Minnesota Duluth.
Men's golf: The Mavericks are in fifth place after the second round of the NSIC men's golf championship at the Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.
Bemidji State leads with a score of 591. The Mavericks shot 304 today for a two-day total of 609.
MSU's Hunter Rebrovich (145) is +3 and is tied for third as the top MSU individual. Junior Ben Laffen (146) is +4 and is tied for fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.