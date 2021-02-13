FAYETTE, IOWA -- Minnesota State had six players score at least 10 points but lost 94-87 to Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
Rylan Holt led the Mavericks with 18 points, and Kelby Kramer had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Devonte Thedford and Brady Williams each scored 12 points, and Malik Willingham had 11. Quincy Anderson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Mavericks had a 44-33 rebounding advantage with 15 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points. But Upper Iowa outscored Minnesota State by 11 at the free-throw line.
Minnesota State (8-6, 7-5 in South Division) wraps up the regular season with games at Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Saturday.
Softball
The Mavericks split a doubleheader with Minnesota Duluth on the final day of the Minnesota State DII Softball Classic.
The Mavericks lost 5-2, and then won 4-3.
Mackenzie Ward took the loss for the Mavericks in game 1 despite striking out 16 over six innings of work. Hannah McCarville went 2 for 3 with an RBI for MSU.
In game 2, Sydney Nielsen hit a walk-off single to give MSU the win.
Torey Richards, Hannah Hastings and Kylie Sullivan each had a pair of hits, while Ward got the win in relief for the Mavericks.
MSU (3-1) plays at the Emporia State softball classic Mar. 5-7 at Emporia, Kan.
Tennis
Minnesota State fell 6-1 to Minnesota Duluth in its season-opening match Saturday at Lakeville.
MSU's Lauren Goth beat Emily Rahrik 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6) at No. 4 singles.
The Mavericks (0-1) play St. Cloud State Sunday at Lakeville.
Men's track and field
Nicholas Sharma took first place in two events for MSU, as the Mavericks finished first in the MSU Triangular Friday with 103 points.
Concordia-St. Paul took second with 36 points, while Sioux Falls was third with 30 points.
Sharma won the 60-meter dash at 7.00, and the 200m dash with a time of 22.38. Kornelius Klah was the winner in the 400m dash in 50.08 and the 60m hurdles in 7.97.
In the 600m run, Drew Lewison won at 1:25.24, while Tanner Maier finished first in the 800m run at 1:53.2, as well as the 3000m run with a time of 8:55.89. Will Valentin won the 1000m run at 2:38.44.
In the pole vault, Alex Berg (15'2.75") was the winner, while Stephen Ayobamidele (46'5.25") took the triple jump.
In the shot put, Bedale Naba (54'11.50") was the winner, and Carter Aguilera (60.4") finished first in the weight throw.
Women's track and field
The Minnesota State women's track and field team won the MSU Triangular with 98.66 points Friday.
Sioux Falls finished second with 34.33, while Concordia-St Paul took third with 25 points.
MSU's Katie Taylor won the weight throw (63'0.25"), and finished second in the shot put (49'4.25").
In the 60m hurdles, Denisha Cartwright took first with a time of 8.50 which is now first in the nation. MSU's Makayla Jackson won the 60m dash at 7.48, a time that currently ranks second in the nation.
In the 400m run, Rose Gaye finished first with a time of 59.98, while Amanda Mont took the 1000m run at 3:01.58. Ashlin Young won the 3000m run at 10:55.72.
Khadiya Hollingsworth (5'5") won the high jump, and Christine Dennison (11'6.5") finished first in the pole vault.
