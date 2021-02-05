WINONA -- Brooke Tonsfeldt scored a basket in the first minute of the game, and the Minnesota State women's basketball team never trailed in a 76-59 victory over Winona State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Friday.
The Mavericks shot 46.5% from the field, despite making only 3 of 20 from 3-point range. Minnesota State had a 44-33 rebounding advantage, with 16 offensive rebounds.
Minnesota State created 28 turnovers and made 21 steals.
Tayla Stuttley scored a team-high 15 points with seven rebounds. Tonsfeldt had 14 points, and Rachel Shumski had 14 points and seven boards. Joey Batt had 12 points and eight steals, and Emmaline Polson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Minnesota State (6-4, 5-3 in South Division) plays at Winona State again today.
Women's hockey
St. Cloud State scored four times in the second period to secure a 4-0 WCHA victory over the Mavericks at St. Cloud.
The four goals came between 6:21 and 16:23, with two coming on the power play. MSU was 0 for 4 on the power play while the Huskies went 2 for 3.
The Mavericks had a 38-25 advantage in shots on goal. Calla Frank made 21 saves.
MSU (6-10-1) finishes its series with St. Cloud State at 1:07 p.m. today.
Women's track
Minnesota State's Emma Weatherly finished second in the pentathlon with a total score of 2,985 points at the Ted Nelson Multi against St. Cloud State on Friday at Myers Field House.
Weatherly's top event was the 60-meter hurdles where she finished second with a time of 9.44 seconds.
Zoe Stone finished third with 2,975 total points, while Samantha Sunnarborg finished fourth with 2,937 points.
The Mavericks host Northern Iowa in the Ted Nelson Dual on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at Myers Field House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.