SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- St. Cloud State scored the winning basket with 17 seconds remaining, defeating Minnesota State 70-68 in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament Friday at The Pentagon.
The Mavericks opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run, eventually leading 39-24 at halftime. The Mavericks still led 54-43 after three quarters, but the Huskies cut the margin to four early in the fourth quarter.
The game was tied four times in the final two minutes before the Huskies scored the winning basket.
Tayla Stuttley led Minnesota State with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Rachel Shumski had 13 points and six rebounds. Mikayla Nachazel scored 10.
Minnesota State ends the season at 9-7.
Men's basketball
Kelby Kramer finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds for the Mavericks in a 73-61 double overtime loss in the quarterfinals of the NSIC men's basketball tournament Friday at The Pentagon.
After trailing by 12 at halftime, the Mavericks mounted a furious second-half comeback. Malik Willingham hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 55 with just over a minute to go, and that score held into overtime
The first OT was a slog, as both teams only scored four points apiece. However, the Dragons outscored the Mavericks 14-2 in the second OT to secure the win.
Willingham scored 16 for the Mavericks, while Quincy Anderson added 12 points.
MSU finishes the season at 10-7.
Baseball
Jon Ludwig struck out 15 over seven innings for the Mavericks, as they won their season opener 11-1 at Missouri-St. Louis Friday.
Teddy Petersen and Hunter Ranweiler each finished with two hits for the Mavericks, while Ross Indlecoffer and Cam Kline each homered.
MSU finished with 11 hits and made no errors. Brendan Knoll and Jack Brown each tossed scoreless innings in relief.
The Mavericks (1-0) play a doubleheader at Missouri-St. Louis Saturday.
Men's track
Minnesota State won its 10th consecutive Northern Sun indoor track and field championship Friday at Myers Field House.
MSU scored 201.5 points, with Augustana next at 200.
Daniel Attoh claimed the conference championship in the 60-meter dash in 6.88.
Kornelius Klah won the 400 dash in 49.50, and Ben Schmied took first in the 600 run in 1:21.80. Klah picked up his second conference championship in the 60 hurdles in 8.05.
Bryant Brown won the high jump at 6-feet-11 1/2, and Carson Dittel won the pole vault at 15-11-3/4.
The Mavericks' 4x400 relay team of Max DePrenger, Drew Lewison, Carter Nesvold and Klah finished first in 3:20.60, which clinched the championship.
