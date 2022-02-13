The Free Press
MARSHALL — Undefeated heavyweight Darrell Mason recorded a pin in 37 seconds in Minnesota State’s 24-16 loss to Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestling match Sunday.
Mason, ranked No. 10, is 14-0.
The Mavericks fell behind 12-0 before Kolbe O’Brien collected a 4-2 decision at 141 pounds. Brody Nielsen delivered an 8-3 decision at 165, and No. 8 Trevor Turriff had a 10-2 major decision at 174 that made it 18-10.
The Mavericks (2-6) will compete in the Super Region 5 meet on Feb. 26 at Moorhead.
Women’s tennis: The Mavericks opened the Northern Sun schedule with a pair of wins Sunday, defeating Bemidji State 5-2 and Minnesota Crookston 7-0 at Owatonna.
Tristen Bryant-Otake and Avery Stilwell won twice at No. 1 doubles. Bryant-Otake, Hana Minisy and Taylor Julsrud each won two singles matches.
Minnesota State (8-2) plays Sioux Falls on Friday at Owatonna.
Women’s track: No. 1-ranked Minnesota State scored 281.5 points to win the NSIC & Friends Indoor Challenge on Saturday at Myers Field House.
Katie Taylor won the shot put at 47-feet-11 3/4 and weight throw at 62-10 3/4. Caitlyn Jones won the 60-meter dash in 7.66, as did Denisha Cartwright in the 60 hurdles in 8.49.
Makayla Jackson won the 200 dash in 24.98, and Sherona Stewart took first in the 400 dash in 58.61. In the mile run, Amanda Montplaisir won in 5:01.94.
Christine Dennison took first in the pole vault ay 12-1 1/4. Mariah Williams was first in the long jump at 18-5 1/4, with Stella Neophytou winning the triple jump at 39-3 3/4.
Men’s track: Minnesota State won 14 events to win the NSIC & Friends Indoor Challenge on Saturday, scoring 301.5 points.
Nicholas Sharma won the 60 dash in 6.91, and Kenry Atubel took first in the 200 dash in 22.29. Kornelius Klah placed first in the 60 hurdles in 8.11.
In the 400 dash, Max Depregner placed first in 50.22, and Jeremiah Revere won the 600 dash in 1:25.9. Tanner Maier was first in the 800 run in 1:50.48, and Leif Larsen won the 1,000 run in 2:34.16.
Jacob Bennett won the mile run in 4:26.46, and Ray Ure took first in the 5,000 run in 15:16.11.
Jacob Ziebarth took first in the high jump at 6-6, and Carson Dittel won the pole vault at 16-5 1/4. Reece Shannon won the long jump at 22-4 1/4.
Steven Orzolek won the shot put at 56-10 1/4. Nick Hudson took first in the weight throw at 61-7 3/4.
