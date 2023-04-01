The Free Press
WAYNE, NEB. — Kylie Sullivan, Sydney Nielsen and Cheyenne Behrends each hit a home run as Minnesota State split with Wayne State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader Saturday.
The Mavericks won the opener 7-1 before losing the second game 14-9.
McKayla Armbruster was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out eight in six innings.
Sullivan and Nielsen each hit solo homers to take the lead. Madi Newman had a two-run double, and Sydney Nelson and Ella Schulz each had an RBI.
Sophia Del Vecchio took the loss in the second game after giving up six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Behrends had four RBIs, including a three-run homer. Emma Dennison, Nielsen and Gianna Lara each had an RBI.
Minnesota State (13-9) plays a doubleheader against Augustana on Sunday.
Baseball: Minnesota State scored five runs in the ninth inning of Game 2 to salvage a split with Mary in a Northern Sun doubleheader at Wayne, Nebraska.
The Mavericks lost the opener 5-2. Jackson Hauge’s two-run double in the third inning accounted for the Mavericks’ runs. Minnesota State had only five hits.
Nathan Culley took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings.
In the second game, which was a 14-6 win, the Mavericks scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead.
In the ninth, Ryan Wickman and Nick Baker each had two-run singles.
Wickman finished with four RBIs, and Baker had three, including a solo home run. Brock Johnson had three hits and two RBIs.
Taesei Yahiro pitched three innings in relief to get the win, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts.
The Mavericks (18-6, 8-2 in Northern Sun) play the series finale with Mary on Sunday at Wayne, Nebraska.
Women’s tennis: Minnesota State allowed only four points in three doubles matches, defeating Minnesota Duluth 7-0 in a Northern Sun match at Rogers.
Avery Stilwell and McKenna DeMarce (6-3), Freia Lawrence and Chiara Carnelutti (6-0) and Hana Minisy and Daria Podmogilnaia (6-1) each won a doubles match.
All six singles matches were won in straight sets.
Minnesota State (9-1, 6-1) plays Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at Owatonna.
