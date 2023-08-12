The transfer portal seems so simple.
College athletes, unhappy for any reason at their current university, can jump to another program, often without consequence. Maybe more than once.
But it’s not that simple. Ask Shen Butler-Lawson, running back at Minnesota State.
“To be honest, I thought I’d come in and play right away,” Butler-Lawson said. “When that didn’t happen, it was a shock to me. That was the first time I realized that I had to sit back and learn from someone else.”
Coach Todd Hoffner said his program uses the transfer portal as needed, looking for impact players and program depth. He said there must be a need in his program, and his coaches try to research each player to determine if that player is a good fit at Minnesota State.
“Every player leaves for a reason, either from here or somewhere else,” Hoffner said. “There are thousands of players in the portal, but we don’t go after thousands of players. But you never know. We’ve had players come here and not pan out, and we’ve had other players who did great things.”
Hoffner said that players that make an impact the earliest are the ones who can transfer to Minnesota State before the spring semester and can participate in spring football.
Butler-Lawson’s career began at Missouri Western, where he rushed for 385 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. But his goal was to play professionally some day, and he didn’t see that plan happening at Missouri Western.
He had a previous relationship with coach Houston Jones, who had tried to recruit Butler-Lawson to Northern Illinois out of high school but was now an assistant at Minnesota State.
So Butler-Lawson chose Minnesota State, but he didn’t get here until July, less than a month before practice began last season. He started the season behind incumbents Kaleb Sleezer and Christian Vasser at tailback.
Sleezer suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 1, and Butler-Lawson started to get more opportunities.
“We throw (transfers) right in there and they get reps,” Hoffner said. “We want to see how they compete and evaluate them. If they do well, we try to keep them on the same path.
“(Butler-Lawson) is a big back, and we need him to make some house calls. He’s gotten a little faster, and he’s tough to tackle.”
Butler-Lawson, at 6-feet-0 and 215 pounds, rushed for 996 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, gradually taking a more prominent role in the Mavericks’ rushing attack.
He had only 17 carries for 38 yards in the first three games. He had his first big game when he rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Mary in Week 4.
However, as he became more comfortable in the offense, he rushed for at least 100 yards in four of the last five games, with five touchdowns.
“I think he understood things a little better,” Hoffner said. “We had a new offensive line, and it took them a while to get things figured out. (Quarterback Hayden Ekern) came back from injury so a lot of things came together, and (Butler-Lawson) definitely played a big role in that.”
Butler-Lawson, Vasser and Colin Kadolph are back this season, with freshmen Sam Backer and Bryer Prochniak in the plans for now.
“I’m not a vocal leader so I try to lead by example,” Butler-Lawson said. “When they see Shen working hard, they know they should work hard, too. I feel a lot better and more comfortable in the offense. I needed to get faster, and that’s what I did.”
Given the Mavericks’ reliance on a punishing, ball-control rushing attack, a strong stable of backs gives Hoffner some confidence.
“I’m comfortable with the knowledge and experience that some of the backs got last year,” Hoffner said. “We should be able to stay the course with who we are.”
