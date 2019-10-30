MANKATO -- Minnesota State senior linebacker Alex Goettl has been named as one of the 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which was announced Wednesday.
The award, given annually by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, recognizes the top football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and leadership.
To be nominated, student-athletes must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, must be a starter or significant contributor and must have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Goettl is the only Division II finalist and the first player from Minnesota State to be a finalist for this award
Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 10, where their accomplishments will be highlighted.
One of the finalists will be declared the winner of the 30th William V. Campbell Trophy Presented and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. The event will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown and will be streamed, with specific broadcast information to be announced at a later date.
Goettl, who garnered CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team honors last year, led Minnesota State in tackles as a junior with 87 and 13.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first team. This season, Goettl has started in all eight games with 20 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Goettl is a two-time All-Northern Sun All-Academic selection, sporting a 3.93 GPA majoring in biomedical sciences.
Goettl has been actively involved in the community with the Kiwanis Holiday Lights setup, served as a chemistry lab assistant, Echo Food Shelf volunteer, science fair judge volunteer, Mankato LEEP softball coach, Climb for Kids volunteer, certified nursing assistant at Oak Terrace assisted living and member of the Minnesota State football steering committee.
Other finalists are Spencer Blackburn of Eastern Washington, Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia, Jordan Fuller of Ohio State, Justin Herbert of Oregon, Adam Holtorf of Kansas State, Michael Lohmeier of Carnegie Mellon, Jordan Mack of Virginia, Dante Olson of Montana, Jelani Taylor of Cornell, Casey Toohill of Stanford and Jon Wassink of Western Michigan.
