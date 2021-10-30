MANKATO — Like many of his classmates, Hunter Toppel worked out through the 20-month pandemic break, delaying graduation so that he could play another season of football at Minnesota State.
Having come so close to winning a national championship in 2019, Toppel was eager to finish the task and win that elusive national championship this season.
Unfortunately for him, and the others, it’s not likely to happen.
“I’d do it again,” he said. “It’s sports, and you never know what’s going to happen. It’s been another year with the guys, some of my best friends. Some of these guys will be in my wedding some day. Staying in school is better than going into the real world and getting a real job.”
Toppel and 14 other seniors, and maybe a few juniors, will play their final game at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday as the Mavericks (5-3) host Sioux Falls (5-3) at 1 p.m.
The first Central Region rankings came out this week, and Minnesota State and Sioux Falls were not in the top 10, seven of which will qualify for the NCAA playoffs. With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, and four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams ahead of the Mavericks, hopes for another playoff appearance are remote.
“The biggest thing I want for these seniors is to have a final positive memory of Blakeslee Stadium,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We’re trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again this week. It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing. But we have to rebuild and regroup and pick up the pieces.”
The Mavericks are coming off a 45-35 home loss to Augustana, the third loss this season. In the first three seasons for this senior class, Minnesota State lost only three games, with each coming deep in the playoffs.
“A lot of stuff has been frustrating,” said Toppel, a three-time all-conference guard. “We’ve had some tough things go against us, but we’ve been very fortunate in the past to get some breaks. We’ve started to play better lately, but we are where we are.”
Hoffner said the team was understandably subdued early in the week, but when it came time to practice on Tuesday, the energy had returned.
“We have very little (playoff) life left,” Hoffner said. “It’s hard for this group, but I’ve seen some positives. To win this weekend would be a really big deal.”
Toppel has already graduated and started graduate school, hoping some day to work in event management or become an athletic director. There’s only one home game remaining in an impressive career.
He hopes that the younger players have appreciated his leadership and followed his work ethic, knowing that nothing is guaranteed. It’s important to him that this team’s legacy continues into the future.
“One thing that’s important is to leave with as few regrets as possible,” Toppel said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve loved every second of it. I feel like we’ve left a legacy and a standard for Maverick football. We’ve played a lot of games at Blakesee; we take pride in winning there.”
