It was such a shock to Teddy Petersen when the college baseball season came to an abrupt end a few weeks ago, that it’s just now sinking in that his career could be over.
But thanks to a ruling by the NCAA, he will get another chance to be a senior at Minnesota State.
“I just didn’t like the way everything was ending,” he said. “I want to play baseball as long as I can.”
The spring season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but the NCAA has decided to grant extra eligibility for those athletes. According to Shane Drahota, the associate athletic director/compliance & student services at Minnesota State, there were 217 athletes on seven spring teams that were affected by the cancelation, 72 of which had already begun the season.
If athletes were competing in — or about to begin — their final season of competition, the extra eligibility is automatically granted, even if it exceeds the NCAA rule that eligibility ends after 10 semesters from when it begins. For younger athletes, though they effectively received a redshirt this year, they may eventually have to go through the normal NCAA waiver process to receive the extra semesters of eligibility.
Drahota said it hasn’t been determined how scholarships and roster-size restrictions will be managed if athletes decide to return. He said that only one athlete affected by this ruling has a scholarship that’s greater than the cost of tuition, but there are others who receive partial scholarships.
“It’s something we’re looking into,” Drahota said. “Ultimately, we’re trying to take care of the student-athlete.”
The Mavericks baseball team had played 13 games before the season was canceled, and Petersen, an infielder, was batting .255 with five RBIs. The Mavericks had played their final game of the annual Florida trip when the decision to cancel the season was made.
Petersen had a couple of classes to finish this summer before graduating with a degree in exercise science/pre-physical therapy. He had planned to take some time off before going to graduate school, but now he’s talking with coach Matt Magers, other Minnesota State faculty members and his parents about a revised academic plan for another year.
He must take 12 credits in the spring to be eligible to play baseball. He could become a part-time student in the fall, though he wouldn’t be allowed to have any contact with the baseball program. He could work toward another major with the extra class time.
Petersen said there are some teammates who may take advantage of the extra season, but others are ready to graduate and get jobs.
“It feels weird not playing ball,” Petersen said. “In the spring, ever since I can remember, spring time means playing ball.”
Carly Esselman, a senior outfielder, was off to a great start this season, as was the Mavericks softball team, which was 17-3. She was batting .474 with six home runs and 24 RBIs, earning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference player of the week award. She also recorded the 200th hit of her career.
Now, she is deciding is she wants to go ahead with graduation plans in May or come back for one more softball season.
“The love of the game is still there,” she said. “I’m grateful that there might be an opportunity to play again.”
Esselman said the team was so excited about going 10-0 on the Florida trip, followed by the disappointment of the season ending. Now, she’s collecting information about academics and other factors that need to be considered before she makes a final decision. However, most of those questions can’t be answered at this time.
“I’m just trying to take into account everything the NCAA is putting out right now,” she said. “I want to make sure I have everything I need before I make my decision.”
