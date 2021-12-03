MANKATO — Charlotte Akervik finished with two goals for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in a 3-1 win over St. Thomas on Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Alexis Paddington also scored for the Mavericks, while Taylor Wemple and Jessica Kondas each had assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 31-24. Calla Frank made 23 saves.
MSU (6-9, 2-9 in WCHA) finishes its series with the Tommies at 2:01 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul.
