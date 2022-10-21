The Minnesota State soccer team starts each season with a plethora of big goals, and generally speaking, most of them end up getting accomplished.
One that hasn't happened since 2017 is a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season championship.
"It's something that's been a little bit elusive over the last few years," MSU coach Brian Bahl said. "We've been right there on the cusp of it, but someone has snuck in and kind of taken it from us."
The Mavericks drew closer to that prize Friday with a 3-0 conference win over Sioux Falls at The Pitch.
MSU (10-1-4) is currently on a 14-match unbeaten streak and is 9-0-4 in NSIC play. With two conference games remaining, the Mavericks are firmly in control of their own destiny. They had a one-point lead over arch-rival Bemidji State, and a three point lead over Minot State entering play Friday.
With victories over Southwest Minnesota State (2-6-7) and Concordia-St. Paul (6-5-4), MSU will secure the title.
"It's something I really want to cross off the list of things that I've accomplished here," MSU senior midfielder Brynn Desens said.
The NSIC race always seems to be close, as even a single loss can cost you a title. Last season, MSU was 12-1-2 in conference matches and finished third in the regular-season standings before going on to win the NSIC postseason tournament, as well as a game in the national tournament.
"Having a conference that's so tight ... it really pushes you and shows your weaknesses," Desens said.
Added Bahl: "Every game has an added pressure to it."
It didn't take the Mavericks long to get going against the Cougars, and they remained in control throughout the match.
Desens got MSU on board with a low strike from just outside the box in the 6th minute, with the assist going to Nadia Lowery.
In the 16th minute, Desens scored another goal on a low strike. Allie Williams got the assist.
"Brynn played great," Bahl said. "She came out hunting the goal and really with a lot of fire. For her to capitalize out of that attacking midfielder spot for us and find two early was a great way to get us on the board."
It was more of the same in the second half, with MSU controlling play.
Maille Mathis scored a goal to secure the victory in the 68th minute. Assists went to Williams and Lowery.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 15-5. Mackenzie Rath made five saves in goal to record her eighth shutout and 11th win of the season.
The Mavericks play at Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Marshall.
