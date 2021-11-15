MANKATO — Even though the Minnesota State women’s soccer team has been to the NCAA tournament for 10 straight seasons, and the automatic berth was locked up Sunday by winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship, coach Brian Bahl said it’s still a bit nerve-racking until you see the school’s name on the brackets.
“It never gets old,” he said. “We had the chance to raise a trophy on Sunday, and getting to the NCAA tournament is always special. Now we have our shot.”
The No. 25-ranked Mavericks (17-2-2) received the No. 4 seed in the Central Region and will open play against Oklahoma Baptist (13-5-1) at 10 a.m. Friday at Warrensburg, Missouri, home of top-seeded Central Missouri, who will play Southwest Oklahoma in Friday’s other match. The winners will play Sunday.
“It’s super exciting,” said true freshman Maille Mathis, who will be playing in her first NCAA tournament. “We’ve worked hard to get where we are, and now it’s up to us to do what we can do to win.”
It will be the 10th straight appearance in the national tournament for the Mavericks, going 7-8 in those games. The Mavericks are 10-11-5 in 15 seasons of NCAA playoff games.
In 2019, the Mavericks advanced to the final eight of the NCAA tournament. Last season’s national tournament was cancelled by the pandemic.
The Mavericks defeated top-seeded Bemidji State 4-2 on Sunday to win their fifth straight Northern Sun tournament championship. Mathis was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring two goals in the championship game.
“It’s nice to keep this season going, especially for the seniors,” Mathis said. “We’ll see how far we can go.”
The NCAA tournament expanded from 48 to 56 teams this season, with the Central Region getting two more teams into the playoffs based on the number of teams competing in Division II women’s soccer in these leagues.
In the other half of the Central Region bracket, which will be played at Emporia, Kansas, No. 2 seed Emporia State will face Northwest Missouri State and No. 3 Bemidji State will take on Central Oklahoma.
Bahl said that winning the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed, playing in poor weather against the host team, and falling behind 1-0 early in the championship match are signs that his team could have the makings for a deep NCAA run.
“We had to overcome some adversity so I think we’ll be battle tested,” he said. “All year, we’ve been improving defensively so we have to continue to play well on that side. We also have to capitalize on our opportunities to score.”
