MANKATO — Jenny Vetter scored the game's lone goal, and Alexa Rabune tied a season-high with eight saves as the No. 23 Minnesota State women's soccer team defeated Bemidji State 1-0 in an NSIC match at The Pitch.
It was the Mavericks' fifth straight win and third straight shutout.
Vetter's goal came in the game's 89th minute. It was the 12th goal of the season for the Mankato native.
Rabune's shutout was the 23rd of her career and the win was her 35th. Both rank second all-time at MSU.
Minnesota State (11-2-0, 8-2-0 in NSIC) plays Friday at Northern State and Sunday at Minnesota State Moorhead.
