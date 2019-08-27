MANKATO — Five different players scored goals on Tuesday as the Minnesota State women's soccer team defeated Luther 5-0 in an exhibition game at The Pitch.
Jenny Vetter, Lauryn Smith, Molly Sarafolean, Nadia Lowery and Sydney DePrenger scored goals. Lowery also had an assist.
The Norse were held to one shot on goal. Mackenzie Rath made the save. Alexa Rabune and Ava Blackney also played in net for the Mavericks.
Minnesota State will wrap up the preseason with a scrimmage on Saturday against Northwest Missouri State in Ankeny, Iowa.
