KANSAS CITY, MO. — Jenny Vetter scored two goals as the Minnesota State women's soccer team opened its regular season with a 6-0 victory over Missouri Southern on Sunday afternoon.
Vetter, a sophomore from Mankato East, had four goals as an MSU freshman.
Brynn Desens finished with a goal and three assists. Dakota Wendell had a goal and an assist. Joyce Cassidy and Allie Williams scored the other MSU goals.
The Mavericks, who led 4-0 at halftime, had 13 shots on goal to the Lions' four. Alexa Rabune got the shutout win in goal.
Minnesota State (1-0) will host Central Missouri at 4 p.m. Friday as part of a nonconference showcase at The Pitch. Friday's first game will pit Bemidji State and Grand Valley State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.