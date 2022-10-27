MANKATO — Jenny Vetter scored early in the second half as No. 13-rated Minnesota State women's soccer team defeated Concordia-St. Paul 1-0 in the final game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season Thursday at The Pitch.
It's the sixth regular-season conference title for the Mavericks and the first since 2017. Minnesota State was rated third in the Central Region this week.
Vetter score her 11th goal of the season and 56th in her career at 58:04. She has five game-winning goals this season and 24 in her career.
Brynn Desens and Ashlyn Watt had assists on Vetter's goal. Desens has 27 assists in her career, which stands fifth in team history.
Mackenzie Rath made five saves for her 10th shutout of the season and 21st of her career. She has 29 career victories.
The Mavericks only had two shots on goal.
Minnesota State (13-1-4, 11-0-4 in Northern Sun) is the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament and hosts a quarterfinal game against Concordia-St. Paul at 1 p.m. Monday. If the Mavericks win, they would host the semifinals and finals on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6.
