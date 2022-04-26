MANKATO — Rack up another home sweep for the Minnesota State softball team, but the regular season ends on Sunday and it doesn't look like the Mavericks will have played one game on the home diamond.
"It's been crazy," senior pitcher Mackenzie Ward said. "It was only fitting that we had Senior Day in here (on Sunday) because this is where we've played all season. I'm so glad we have this dome because it would have been an interesting season without it."
The No. 16-rated Mavericks swept Winona State 1-0 and 4-3 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader Tuesday, jumping over Winona State into second place in the conference standings. It also strengthened the Mavericks' No. 3 ranking in the region, which is important when it comes to selection for the NCAA tournament.
"What you watched today were good fastpitch softball games," Minnesota State coach Lori Meyer said. "I told the young players, this had the feel of a conference tournament or an NCAA game."
The Mavericks have played 23 "home" games, but none at the on-campus softball complex, using the Maverick All-Sports Dome to combat the cold, wet and windy weather this spring.
Minnesota State has played 27 games away from Mankato, all outdoors, but six were played in Missouri, 11 in Florida and four in Kansas.
Only four games have been played outdoors in Minnesota.
"I'm really glad we have this facility, but I don't think you can call this a home field," Meyer said. "You get true hops in here, but eventually, we're going to have to play on dirt."
In the opener, Minnesota State scored the only run on an RBI triple by Kylie Sullivan in the fourth inning. Mackenzie Ward pitched a two-hitter, getting one of her 14 strikeouts with the tying run on third base in the seventh inning.
"This was such a good team that we beat," said Ward, who was named Northern Sun pitcher of the week Tuesday for the seventh time this season. "Two one-run games made it fun. It's a huge confidence builder for us."
In the second game, Ellie Tallman scored in the first inning on a double steal. After Winona State scored an unearned run in the third, Cheyenne Behrends delivered a two-run triple and Courtney Baxter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making it 4-1 after five.
McKayla Armbruster pitched into the sixth, but Katie Bracken came in to stop a rally at 4-3. Ward finished off the seventh for her second save of the season.
"It was good to let McKayla go as long as she did, and Katie came in and really minimized the damage," Meyer said. "And when you have a horse like Mackenzie, why wouldn't you go to her to close the door?
"This is one of the top offensive teams in the conference, and what our pitchers did today was great."
The Mavericks (40-10, 22-4 in Northern Sun), who have won 14 straight games, finish the regular season with two games at Mary on Saturday and two games at Minot State on Sunday. The conference tournament begins May 5 at Rochester, and with a good showing there, Minnesota State could be selected as a site for some NCAA games, which may or may not be played outdoors.
"If we take care of business this week, we'll be in a good spot," Meyer said. "But we can't look past any games."
