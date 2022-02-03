It’s been less than nine months since the Minnesota State softball team was playing in the region final, needing just two more wins to advance to the national quarterfinals.
For some, the time has flown by since the end of the season. For others, it seems like time has stood still, waiting for another chance to get out on the diamond and continue the momentum gained in a postseason run.
“It felt like a long offseason,” senior pitcher Mackenzie Ward said. “We were playing our best softball at the right time, and we didn’t want that to end. But now that wait is over, and I’m really glad the season is finally here.”
The Mavericks are hosting the third annual Minnesota State Invitational from Friday through Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome, with eight teams participating, weather permitting.
“This is a great facility, and we’re fortunate that good teams want to come here,” Mavericks coach Lori Meyer said. “When you go to other tournaments (in the south), you might get rained out. Teams know if they get here, they’re going to get some games.”
The Mavericks were 40-10 last season, including 23-5 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games. Minnesota State didn’t win the conference’s regular-season championship but did win the league tournament. The Mavericks advanced to the region finals, where they lost twice to Augustana.
“Our goals are the same, and we want to go farther this season,” Ward said. “It’s exciting because we have a lot of experienced players, and we know what to expect.”
This season, the Mavericks were rated No. 11 in a national preseason poll and No. 2 in the Northern Sun coaches poll.
“Team chemistry has always been good,” senior infielder Torey Richards said. “We just love playing with each other. We have Mackenzie and the rest of the pitchers, and defensively we should be pretty good.”
Ward is the Northern Sun’s preseason pitcher of the year, having earned first-team All-America honors. She made 32 appearances with 28 starts, 10 of which ended in a shutout. Ward was 24-5 with a 0.90 earned-run average, which ranked sixth in Division II
Ward struck out a Division II-best 316 batters in 186 2/3 innings, becoming just the second pitcher in program history to strike out 300 batters in a season.
Sophomores McKayla Armbruster and Katie Bracken will also get innings again this season.
Richards started all 50 games at shortstop last season, with a team-high 46 hits and .400 batting average for an offense that averaged 5.4 runs per game.
Sophomore infielder Sydney Nielsen (.345) and Madi Newman (.328) also are back to boost the offense.
“We’re hoping to build off last year’s success,” Meyer said. “We need to take care of the ball and score some runs. That’s the name of the game. Control what we can control, and don’t beat ourselves.”
Richards, one of three players to take advantage of a fifth year because of the pandemic, said it’s been a long offseason, but the opening games have come up quickly.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “Now I kind of want things to slow down a little.”
