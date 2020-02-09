If you’ve ever been involved with spring sports in southern Minnesota, you know all about winter’s impact.
In a good year, you might be able to get outside by mid-March. However, in a bad year, an entire 14-week season may need to be played in five or six weeks.
For the Minnesota State softball team, that’s become a problem of the past.
With the opening of the new Maverick All-Sports Dome in November, MSU now has an indoor venue to use for practice and a home field to play on when the NCAA first allows games in February.
“Having this facility has already made us a better team,” MSU coach Lori Meyer said. “With what we can do with fly balls, hit-a-way, baserunning ... all the small things that you weren’t able to do in the field house.”
The first softball games were played in the new dome Friday as part of the inaugural Minnesota State DII Softball Classic. Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State, Lewis and Concordia-St. Paul were the other teams in the event.
The playing field is complete with a 10-foot backstop, fencing down the baselines and a six-foot fence around the outfield. The distance down the lines is 190 feet, while straight-away center is 220 feet.
“Everything is enclosed with legitimate fencing. We’re not using bow-nets or netting that a ball could get tangled up in,” Meyer said.
“When the umpires were walking the field before the game, they said, ‘You’ve taken every controversial thing that usually happens in domes out of our hands.’”
While the advantage of being able to play indoor games this time of year is obvious, the ability to use the dome for practice is far more critical.
In years past, the Mavericks have spent winter practices in Myers Field House, which came with a host of inconveniences.
For starters, men’s track, women’s track and baseball also needed to use the facility, so space issues were inevitable. The goal was always to get each team exclusive access to the facility for a full hour Monday through Friday, but even that was difficult considering the campus community also needed its time.
The result was a lot of joint practices at inconsistent times.
“When you did share with the track team, you had to put all the inside netting down, so you might be contained to just two batting cages and a regulation-sized infield,” Meyer said. “There were always obstacles to work around.”
From a softball standpoint, the outfielders stand to be the biggest benefactors, as the field house roof is simply too low to accommodate legitimate fly balls.
Players can practice outdoors, but finding a surface that isn’t snow-covered is both difficult and dangerous.
“My three years ... I’ve never gotten a fly ball before (the first) game day once we get back from winter break,” outfielder Carly Esselman said. “Being able to make those reads and see balls off the bat from home plate and getting the true distance from the outfield has really helped us.”
Added shortstop Torey Richards: “I think the dome has really transformed the way we practice. We’re able to fit a whole field in here.”
Having games and practices in the new dome is certainly a plus for current Mavericks, but don’t underestimate the impact it will have on future ones.
Recruiting is the life-blood of any program, and the dome will give MSU a boost in that department for years to come.
“It’s a huge recruiting tool. We used to have to play our first 25 games on the road,” Meyer said. “Now I can say, ‘We’re not on the road the second weekend in February when we can first play games. We’re playing at home.’”
