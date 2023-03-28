MANKATO — Minnesota State women's softball coach Lori Meyer has been around long enough to know that one game doesn't make a season.
Tuesday afternoon, the Mavericks opened their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule by dropping an 8-5 decision to Concordia-St. Paul at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
"I think this could be the first time in a long time you might see a conference champion with at least six losses," Meyer said in between games Tuesday. "This is the most balanced the Northern Sun has been in years. We'll get back on track and it starts with coming back and getting Game No. 2. It's important today that we don't walk out of here 0-2, and we get that momentum back before going out on the road this weekend.
"We're going to by playing up to six games a week from here on out, which will be tough physically, mentally and emotionally. It should be a tight race to see who are going to be the 10 teams that end up in Rochester for the conference tournament."
Minnesota State did come back in the second game, winning 5-4 on Ava Smithson's RBI single in the seventh inning.
In the opener, Minnesota State scored a pair of runs in the top of the first behind Ellie Tallman's RBI triple and senior Sydney Nielsen's run-scoring single. However, the Golden Bears (15-12, 1-1 in Northern Sun) tied things an inning later when Danni Sharum belted a two-run homer.
After Clara Heislen's bullet over the center-field fence gave the Bears a 3-2 lead, the Mavericks (12-8, 1-1) tied the game in the fifth on Nielsen's RBI double.
"This game showed us some things we can work on over the next week to get better," Tallman said. "We've been making adjustments all season, and we'll continue to do that. We have a great connection on this team and we're always picking each other up. We're always having fun and nobody gets down on each other. ... Even if things don't turn out like we want, it's always a good time to be with my teammates."
Concordia took a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the fifth before an error an inning later led to four unearned runs off junior right-hander McKayla Armbruster. Alexus Houston's three-run bomb over the left-center field fence was the key hit.
Minnesota State, which got two hits each from Tallman, Smithson and Nielsen, closed the gap to 8-5 in the final frame when Smithson smacked a two-run shot over the right-center field fence.
Armbruster struck out seven, walked three and gave up eight hits over five innings.
In the second game, Emma Dennison hit a three-run homer, but the Bears were leading 4-3. Nielsen's RBI double tied the game in the fifth.
In the top of the seventh, Smithson brought home the go-ahead run.
Brianne Stone was the winning pitcher in relief, and Armbruster pitched the final inning for a save.
"We just have to figure some things out together and keep building from where we're at," Smithson said. "Our defense held us back a little bit today, but we made some good adjustments offensively throughout the game. We just have to stick together, figure it out and get better every day. We never give up on ourselves and we just keep pushing. ... We just to come together as a team to reach our full potential."
Minnesota State plays doubleheaders on Saturday at Wayne State and Sunday at Augustana.
