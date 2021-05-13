What a spring for Minnesota State athletics.
After spring sports were cancelled early last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of MSU’s teams and athletes have come roaring back in 2021.
MSU softball pitcher Mackenzie Ward has been dynamite every time she’s in the circle. After just completing a scoreless innings streak of 56 1/3, Ward was named the NSIC’s Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.
That streak was just shy of Coley Ries’ career-best streak of 58 innings. If you’re an MSU pitcher and you’re mentioned in the same breath as Ries, you know you’re doing something right.
It feels like MSU has a shot anytime Ward pitches, and the Mavericks will likely need to lean on her as they get deeper into the postseason.
Second-seeded MSU opens the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament on Thursday at Rochester against Southwest Minnesota State, Minot State or Sioux Falls.
The MSU baseball team leads the nation with a team earned-run average of 2.54, and after talking with a bunch of players this week, it’s clear they’ve got a special group.
Seventh-year senior Jon Ludwig is considered the ace, but he’ll quickly point out that MSU’s other three starters each have better ERAs.
Collin Denk leads the pack at 1.17, Brendan Knoll is at 1.25, Nick Altermatt is at 1.42 and Ludwig is at 2.21.
With those four atop the rotation, MSU has depth that should serve them well in the postseason.
The Mavericks host Sioux Falls in the first round of the NSIC tournament this week.
The Maverick track teams are continuing their usual dominance, as both the men’s and women’s teams won the NSIC indoor championships.
The women’s team has been especially incredible, taking second at the national indoor meet with a score of 40 points. Overall, MSU had 11 individuals claim a staggering 16 All-American honors.
Denisha Cartwright was a first-team All American in the 60-meter dash, 60 hurdles and 200 dash. She was also part of MSU’s All-American 4x400m relay team.
With Cartwright leading the way, it seems there isn’t much this MSU team can’t accomplish.
It’ll be fun to watch Cartwright run at the NSIC outdoor meet this week, which is Thursday-Saturday at Minnesota Duluth.
A year ago at this time, these athletes were all at home, their talents being suffocated by the pandemic.
A year later, they’ve done nothing but shine, and the best might be yet to come.
Could one of these teams or athletes win a national championship? Maybe.
At least this year, we get to find out.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
