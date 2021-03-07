MANKATO — Minnesota State University athletic director Kevin Buisman was hoping to have more fans at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for this weekend's WCHA men's hockey quarterfinal games against Ferris State.
But the Minnesota Department of Health has denied Minnesota State's plan to increase attendance from 250 to 1,000.
"They felt everything was going in the right direction, but this wasn't the time to entertain those plans," Buisman said.
For the last three home games, there have been 250 fans allowed into the arena. Minnesota State, which successfully hosted the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's and women's indoor track championships last weekend without any virus incidents, had hoped to show that the arena could hold four pods of 250 fans, which would require a separate entrance, restrooms and a plan to keep the groups from mingling.
"We gave it the old, college try," Buisman said.
The top-seeded Mavericks (18-3-1) will host Ferris State in a best-of-3 series in the quarterfinal round of the WCHA tournament, beginning Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. If the Mavericks win, they would host the semifinals and championship game March 19-20.
There will be 250 tickets available for each game, starting with 100 to Minnesota State for families of players, coaches and staff and 25 to the visiting team. Another 50 tickets, sold in pairs, are available to students through a lottery system.
That leaves 75 tickets for Friends of Maverick Hockey, Blue Line Club members and season ticketholders, available through a lottery. There is no sale to the public.
"They go pretty quickly," Buisman said. "It was meaningful that we had those first 100 fans at games. It was a nice psychological lift for the players to be able to see their families in the stands.
"(With 250 fans), there's more energy in the arena. It's exciting, and people have been cooperative and compliant with the masks and not gathering together. I think they feel fortunate to be at the games and don't want to do anything to risk the safety of the coaches and players."
