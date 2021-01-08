MARSHALL -- The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving team opened the season by winning all 16 events in a 205-73 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday.
Katie Streiff won the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.64), 50 butterfly (27.27) and 100 individual medley (1:02.16).
Meredith Cox, Elise Mishmash, Kayla Rinderknecht and Lauren Szolyga won the 200 medley relay in 1:50.87, and Mishmash, Olivia Meinberg, Anja Enervold and Ella DeFever won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.70.
Ayla Taylor took first in the 1-meter diving (177.6 points) and 3-meter diving (176.5).
DeFever won the 100 backstroke in 59.97 and 200 freestyle in 1:56.70. Goodman won the 50 breaststroke (30.69) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.08), while Meinberg won the 50 freestyle (25.02) and tied for first with Enervold in the 50 backstroke in 28.18.
Other winners were Eve Berg (1,000 freestyle, 11:06.55), Emelia Selky (500 freestyle, 5:23.29) and Mishmash (100 freestyle, 54.31).
Minnesota State hosts St. Cloud State on Saturday.
