BISMARCK, N.D. — Through two days, the Minnesota State swim and dive team is sitting in second place with 393 points at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships.
St. Cloud State leads with 439 points.
Emily Bollendorf finished third in the 100 butterfly (56.47 seconds). Ayla Taylor took third in the 1-meter dive (442.55 points).
The 400 medley relay team of Anja Enervold, Emily Goodman, Bollendorf and Emelia Selky was second at 3:53.08.
The 200 freestyle relay consisting of Grace Gavronski, Katie Streiff, Nikki Ault and Maggie Knier finished third at 1:36.00.
The championships continue today.
