ALLENDALE, MICH. — Minnesota State added five All-Americans during competition Thursday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The women's team had three All-Americans, led by Kate Taylor's sixth-place finish in the discus at 157-feet-3. It's the second All-America honor in her career.

Amanda Montplaisir received second-team All-American honors by finishing ninth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:33.28, as did Flore Gracia with a 10th-place finish in the triple jump at 40-1 1/4. It's the second All-America awards for both Montplaisir and Gracia.

Minnesota State has accrued 12 teams points, which is tied for eighth.

In the men's meet, Tanner Maier earned second-team All-America honors for the second time in his career by placing 10th in the 800 run in 1:49.96.

Carter Aguilar received his first All-America award by taking 11th in discus at 165-1.

On Thursday, four Mavericks earned All-American honors.

In the women's meet, Makayla Jackson finished third in the long jump at 20-4 1/2, and Kary Petricka was sixth at 19-8 3/4. It's the second time that Jackson has been an All-American in the long jump.

Brea Perron placed ninth in the hammer throw at 180-3 to receive second-team All-America honors.

Carson Dittel earned second-team All-America after finishing 11th in the men's pole vault at 16-8 3/4.

The meet concludes Saturday.

