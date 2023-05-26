The Free Press
PUEBLO, COLO. — Minnesota State had three more All-America performances at the NCAA II Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday
Lexi Hurst earned All-America honors when she placed eighth in the discus at 156-feet-6. Madeline Fretag finished 15th in the discus at 143-2.
Amanda Montplaisir also had an All-America finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, placing eighth in 10:38.56.
The Mavericks are tied for 15th with seven team points.
In the men’s meet, Minnesota State’s Onyekachi Ukaobasi finished fifth in the triple jump at 51-1, claiming All-America recognition.
Carter Aguilera placed 13th in the discus at 163-8.
Minnesota State is tied for ninth n the team standings with 10 points.
Gustavus Adolphus senior Annika Poe finished seventh in the shot put at the NCAA III meet at Rochester, New York.
Her best toss was 46-8, which earned All-America honors. It the fourth All-America award in her career.
The Division II and III national meets conclude Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.