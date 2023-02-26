Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.