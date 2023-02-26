MANKATO — Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson are two of the fastest athletes in all of Division II.
They're also teammates at Minnesota State, which is likely one of the reasons that they set records almost every time they compete.
"For sure, you need somebody side-by-side to push you," Cartwright said. "You need that competition."
Cartwright, Jackson and the rest of their teammates won a third consecutive championship at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Myers Field House. The Mavericks scored 216.5 points, the third highest score in conference history, with runner-up Augustana at 95.
Cartwright won three events Sunday, taking first in the 60-meter hurdles (8.22 seconds), 60 dash (7.27) and 200 dash (23.79), setting the meet record. She earned the Northern Sun's award as the meet's top scorer for the third straight year.
In Saturday's prelims, Cartwright set the conference record of 7.23 in the 60 dash and 8.11 in the 60 hurdles.
"I have goals this season," Cartwright said. "Setting records is nice to see. It means I'm on the right track."
Jackson won the long jump for the third straight year on Saturday, breaking her own meet record by going 20-feet-4 1/2. She didn't compete in any running events Sunday as a precautionary measure with the national meet coming up in two weeks, but she said having daily practice with Cartwright has made her work harder.
"I think I'd still be good, but she pushes me to be better," Jackson said. "She gives me good competition every day. We have a good friendship, and we like competing against each other."
Lexie Hurst set a meet record by winning the shot put at 52-10 1/4, and Flore Gracia took first in the triple jump at 42-0. Amanda Montplaisir won the 3,000 run in 9:43.12.
The Mavericks men's team set the conference record with a 12th consecutive championship, scoring 232 points, the third-highest title in meet history. Augustana was runner-up at 96.
The 4x400 relay team of Junior Pontes Da Veiga, Rashion Walker, Marvin Dure and Qai Hussey set a meet record by winning at 3:17.49.
Ben Schmied defended his title in the 600 run by winning in 1:20.97, and Hussey won the 400 dash in 48.87.
Ezekiel Clark took first in the 60 dash in 6.79, and Kenry Atubel won the 200 dash in 21.93
The NCAA II meet is March 10-11 at Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Jackson and Cartwright are looking forward to the national meet, using that inspiration to elevate their performances.
"I believe I can (do better)," Jackson said. "The nationals is a whole different atmosphere. It's everything you've worked for so you know you just have to go for it."
