Minnesota State’s smothering defense fueled an early 35-12 surge as the Mavericks overwhelmed Bethany Lutheran 107-65 Tuesday night in a women’s basketball game at Bresnan Arena.
Freshman guard Destinee Bursch came off the bench to drop through a game-high 25 points for the Mavericks, who led 66-30 at halftime and finished with 63 total points from their reserves. Sophomore point guard Joey Batt tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three assists for the winners, who also received 15 points from sophomore guard Taylor Theusch.
“We knew they had some multiple threats out there, but our plan was to key in on (Hanna) Geistfeld and not let her get going early,” Minnesota State coach Emily Thiesse said. “We need to stop fouling so much and improve on the glass. Otherwise, I was pleased with our all-around effort for a first game.
“We spend 85 percent of our practices on defense so that’s our main focus because our offense comes from our defense.”
Minnesota State (1-0) set the up-tempo style of play from the start as Rylee Menster’s left baseline 3-pointer began a barrage of 15 bombs from beyond the arc over the opening 20 minutes. Bursch’s 10-point flurry — a three-pointer, two slicing drives to the cup and a length-of-the-court three-point play — keyed a 23-0 burst which produced a 26-2 margin on Molly Ihle’s transition layup six minutes into the contest.
“Our pressure defense was good and I was able to take the ball to the basket because of my teammates’ screens,” Bursch, who ended up 10 of 16 from the field, said. “Defense is the key and we’ve been practicing all week on our pressure. We’re swinging the ball around great and giving everyone an opportunity to score. ... I saw open lanes to the basket so I just took it.”
Bursch’s right-side 3-pointer began a 14-0 run to start the second quarter and expand the Mavericks’ cushion to 49-12 on senior guard Maddy Olson’s jumper off the right elbow. After a stretch of five straight threes — a trio by Minnesota State and a pair by the Vikings — left Minnesota State in front 57-26. Leading 60-30, trifectas from Bursch and Theusch produced a 66-30 lead at the break.
“Our main focus as a team is definitely our defense,” Batt said. “We kind of dictate our offense from our defense so punching them in the gut right away and getting in their shorts is our big focus point. I felt we connected right away at the start and we shared the ball very well. Our speed and aggressiveness is a big part of what we do as a team and the pace we play at in getting the ball up the floor is important.”
Bethany (3-1) played the Mavericks even in the third segment before being outscored 22-16 over the final eight minutes. Freshman guard Alexis Cloyd nailed four 3-pointers in finishing with 16 points for the Vikings while freshman guard Haley Meyer led the way with 16 points. Geistfeld collected 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
“They’ve got a really good press and it might have been worse had they kept it on all game,” Bethany coach Lyle Jones said. “But our girls battled hard and that’s what we were looking for in this game. I think we settled down more in the second half. We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players who had some jitters. ... We kind of cleaned it up in the second half.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.