Everyone on the Minnesota State volleyball team knew it was going to be tough against Northern State on Friday at Bresnan Arena.
The third-ranked Wolves entered Friday’s game with 18-2 record and 11-1 mark in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.
Despite a 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-12 loss, there is a lot to build on.
“Sometimes you just need experience,” MSU coach Lori Rittenhouse-Wollmuth said. “We have the athletes, we have the system ... now it’s just about execution.”
It’s been a season full of high and lows for MSU.
After a 9-1 start to the season, which included mostly nonconference victories, the Mavericks struggled as they got into the heart of conference play.
The schedule was tough during a four-game losing streak that included games against ranked teams, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Wayne State. It was even more difficult considering that key contributors Morgan Olson, Alivia Garbe and Ashton Lee were each dealing with injuries.
However, with those players getting back to full health, MSU rebounded with a five-game winning streak that included wins over three ranked opponents in Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State and Upper Iowa.
“It’s been great everyday, we’ve been getting into the gym with the right mindset,” Rittenhouse-Wollmuth said. “We’re going to keep trying to play consistently, and hopefully we can peak at the right time around the tournaments.”
Olson agreed: “Every game we talk about playing for and with each other. Just trying to better each ball for the person around you.”
The Mavericks battled throughout the first set Friday, but struggled to defend against the Wolves’ hitters.
After Northern State started the set with a 9-3 lead, MSU followed with 5-1 stretch, highlighted by a pair of kills from Jessica Nelson. It was mostly all Wolves after that, with hitters Laura Snyder and Jenna Reiff leading the offense. Snyder had 20 kills in the match, while Reiff had 16.
Things turned at the end of the second set, despite Northern State’s narrow win, with MSU getting eight of the final 13 points with much improved defensive play.
The momentum carried over into the third. MSU took a 7-5 lead early on a kill from Garbe. The Mavericks closed the set getting the final four points. Olson made blocks to get the 23rd and 24th points and then finished the set with a kill.
“Our first ball contact and our ability to get it to our setter was way better,” Rittenhouse-Wollmuth said.
The energy expended in the comeback may have taken a toll, as MSU struggled in the fourth.
The Wolves came out quick, getting 10 of 11 points to make it 13-4 to begin the set. They cruised to the victory from there.
Olson led the offensive effort, finishing with 20 kills and nine digs. Lee made 13 kills.
Mara Quam stood out on defense with 16 digs. Garbe had 13 digs, while Dana Schindler finished with 38 assists. The Wolves made 67 kills, compared to 50 for MSU.
“I’m happy with how consistently we’ve been improving,” Olson said. “There’s so much talent on this team, and it’s been exciting to see it come out.”
The Mavericks (14-6, 7-5 in Northern Sun) host Minnesota State-Moorhead at 2 p.m today at Bresnan Arena.
