MANKATO — When Destinee Bursch was watching the Minnesota State women’s basketball team during the recruiting process, all she could think of was defense, seeing the Mavericks play a frenetic, physical, 40-minute, full-court style.
“I’m not going to lie, it took a while to get used to this,” the freshman from Eden Prairie said. “But once you do it, it’s super comfortable.”
Bursch came off the bench with 20 points, helping the undefeated Mavericks wear down Southwest Minnesota State 96-74 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks outscored the Mustangs 50-36 in the second half, making 18 steals and causing 23 turnovers.
“My ball, my ball, my ball ... we say it all the time,” Bursch said. “That’s just who we are.”
The Mavericks shot 55.0% in the first quarter to open a 29-17 lead, but that dwindled to 46-38 by halftime, with Bursch hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“The young players have bought in to what we want to do, and the returning players have been so consistent,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “I don’t have to do much coaching right now. Just don’t get in the way.”
The Mavericks broke it open with a 12-0 run in the third quarter, though the Mustangs made a couple runs to close within 13 early in the fourth quarter.
But each time Southwest Minnesota State put together a couple of good possessions, the Mavericks responded.
“This team has been gritty,” Thiesse said. “They’d make a couple of 3s, and we’d come right back and have a good possession. It never got to the point where we were ever back on our heels.”
Bursch was 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Emily Russo added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Mavericks had 44 points from the bench.
Maddy Olson scored 17 points with three steals, and Joey Batt had 15 points, three assists and four steals. Mikayla Nachazel added right points and nine rebounds.
“We know who we are, and we just have to play our basketball,” Bursch said. “I love this team and how hard we work.”
With victories over Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls, on Friday, the Mavericks have opened a two-game lead in the South Division at the halfway mark of the division schedule, with the tie-breaking advantage against the other seven teams.
“These wins were huge,” Thiesse said. “A few games ago, I was saying that we haven’t played our best basketball, and we have so much ahead of us. Defense, rebounding ... there were things we needed to work on, but tonight was our most complete game so far. It’s something we can continue to build on.”
The Mavericks (11-0, 7-0 in Northern Sun) are off until Jan. 2 when they host Concordia-St. Paul.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.