MANKATO -- Minnesota State President Richard Davenport announced Wednesday that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend Mavericks home athletic events, beginning Friday.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, athletic department and university personnel, as well as the public, is our highest priority and responsibility,” Davenport said in a press release. “All of our decisions are based on guidance from the state, the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota State system and our athletic affiliation. After a university cabinet meeting and discussions with Intercollegiate Athletics, we are pleased to begin allowing spectators to Maverick home sports events on a limited basis.”
Attendance will be limited to no more than 150 people, per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, and will apply to family members of both the home and visiting teams.
Ticket allocations will be established based upon conference guidelines and communicated with home and visiting teams. Ticket pass lists will be managed by Minnesota State Athletics and will be reviewed per facility and event.
All communications and protocols will be sent to attending family members at least 24 hours prior to competition.
Not all institutions in the Minnesota State system chose to adopt this policy. Decisions were made based on what was appropriate for each campus and the safety of students and families.
Minnesota State will continue to monitor the landscape and update fans if further changes are made to the attendance policy in the upcoming weeks.
