SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It took an unusual ruling, but Minnesota State defeated Augustana 5-4 in the first game of the NCAA II Super Regional baseball tournament Friday.
The Mavericks led 5-0 going to the bottom of the ninth inning, but Augustana pulled within 5-4 and had the bases loaded with a full count on the batter.
Spencer Wright’s pitch was inside, and the batter took the pitch off his shoulder for what looked like a game-tying hit-by-pitch. However, the home plate umpire assessed strike three because the batter leaned over the plate to create contact.
The ruling was upheld by video review.
Minnesota State took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Mikey Gottschalk and Adam Weed. The Mavericks made it 3-0 on Matthew’s Fleischhacker RBI groundout in the fourth.
Fleischhacker added a two-run single in the eighth to make it 5-0, setting up the wild finish.
Nathan Culley pitched into the second inning before suffering an injury. Dylan Gotto came in and held Augustana scoreless until the ninth, allowing nine hits and all four runs for his 12th victory of the season, setting a team record.
Spencer Wright got the final two outs for the save despite two walks.
The Mavericks (43-16) play Augustana at 1 p.m. Saturday, needing a win to advance to the College World Series. Augustana would have to win twice.
