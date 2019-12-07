MANKATO — Back in 2017, the Minnesota State football team was looking forward to a long postseason run.
The Mavericks felt they had gotten jobbed by the NCAA when they were seeded second in the region, but a little-known team from Texas A&M Commerce had upset top-seeded Central Washington the week before, giving the Mavericks the homefield advantage for the region championship game.
A Texas team playing football in Minnesota in December? Surely, the Mavericks had a huge opportunity on that day.
Commerce ended up winning 31-21.
“Two years ago, they went on the road and got the job done, won a national championship,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “This year, they’ve already beaten two undefeated teams on the road. They still play great defense. They have a great quarterback. Their run game is good. I don’t see a lot of differences with this team and the 2017 team.”
The Mavericks (12-0) and Lions (11-2) hook up again in the Super Region 4 championship game, which starts at noon today at Blakeslee Stadium. Even though some of the faces have changed, there remain some similarities between the teams.
“That one definitely stung,” senior tackle Evan Heim said. “We played a good first half, but in the second half, we just couldn’t get any drives going.
Commerce was led that season by quarterback Luis Perez, who ended up winning the Harlon Hill Award and getting some professional opportunities after leading his team to the national title.
Just as in 2017, Commerce has won two road games to reach the region finals. That season, Commerce was seeded fifth; this season, the NCAA only seeded the top four in each region so Commerce would have been 5, 6 or 7. The road to Blakeslee has required that Commerce defeat No. 3-ranked Tarleton State (23-16) and No. 7 Colorado School of Mines (23-3), the second and third seeds in the region.
“It’s exciting to play the best teams,” Heim said. “They’re playing their best football, and we’re playing good football, too. We’re going to see who controls the line of scrimmage because whoever does will probably win the game.”
The Mavericks have been very good in the offensive line, with the same five starters — Heim and tackle Jared Gossen, guards Hunter Toppel and Carter Dowdle and center Brandon Krantz — in all 12 games. For the season, the Mavericks are averaging 301.1 yards rushing per game and 6.1 yards per rushing attempt. Minnesota State has converted 50.3% of its third-down plays, which has led to more than 6 minutes of possession time more than opponents.
“It’s really important to control the line of scrimmage,” Hoffner said. “It’s a key to success, offensively and defensively. It’s good that we have a mature, experienced (offensive line) that is really physical.”
In the last eight games, the Mavericks are averaging 570.5 yards of total offense, with 314.1 yards rushing. There was a 460-yard rushing game against Mary, and last week, against one of the top rushing defenses in Division II, the Mavericks ran for 290 yards.
“Ever since that Duluth game (on Oct. 5), we’ve really improved, and we’re getting better and better,” Heim said. “It’s going to be cold, playoffs. I call this big-boy football. First down in the playoffs is much more important than it is in the regular season. You need to keep the chains moving, time of possession, flip the field when you need to.”
Commerce has been stingy against the run in the last month, allowing 71.5 yards per game. They have allowed less than 100 yards in nine of their 13 games, and opponents have just five rushing touchdowns in the last five games.
“We know the caliber of athletes they have on the perimeter and in the trenches,” Hoffner said. “They create a lot of havoc with their athleticism and physicality.”
The Mavericks have allowed only 12 sacks this season, which has allowed the passing game to improve. Minnesota State is averaging 233.8 yards passing per game, up more than 10 yards per game from last season with seven fewer interceptions.
“The last three years, we’ve played a team from the Lone Star Conference so we know this is going to be a battle,” Heim said. “We know they have great athletes, and we’re known more for our pound and ground. It should be a great battle.”
