MANKATO -- After playing good hockey throughout a three-game losing streak, it felt like the Minnesota State women's hockey team was close to putting it together.
The Mavericks just needed to eliminate lapses and start converting on scoring chances.
For the most part, both things happened Friday, as the Mavericks got a 5-3 WCHA win over Bemidji State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
"They know that they played well, we told them that they played well," MSU coach John Harrington said of the losing streak. "We said 'let's have more of the same. Let's do the same things we did yesterday and and try to be a little bit better on the offensive end.'"
After a slow start for both teams, the first period belonged to the Mavericks. Kennedy Bobyck nearly put the Mavericks on the board about eight minutes in, but her point-blank shot was denied.
After a plethora of other chances, Jamie Nelson finally broke through for the Mavericks on the power play at 15:26. The power play was filled with great puck movement, and culminated with Anna Wilgren sliding a beautiful cross-ice pass to Nelson for the goal.
The Mavericks went 2 for 3 on the power play in the game, something Harrington was happy to see.
"We got some screens in front ... we were able to get shots through from the point where our people can get to rebounds in front. I think that was the biggest thing on the power play," Harrington said.
MSU looked like a different team through most of the second, and the Beavers' Ellie Moser scored just over a minute into the period. Paige Beebe then gave Bemidji the lead at 9:22 of the second.
Looking for an answer, Nelson was denied on a great scoring chance just minutes later, but linemate Claire Butorac eventually scored on the same shift. However, the back-and-forth period continued when the Beavers scored for the third time with just 16 seconds remaining.
The Mavericks rebounded in the third when Kelsey King scored the team's second power-play goal at 7:06. At 15:31, Madison Mashuga banged home a rebound to score the game-winner. Wilgren iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minute.
"It was a game where we had the lead, then they had the lead, and we came back and stuck with it," Harrington said. "That's the thing that was really exciting ... we were able to get big plays from a lot of people."
Wilgren finished with one goal and two assists, while Butorac, Nelson and King each had a goal and an assist. Shots on goal favored MSU 29-17, with Lauren Barbro making 14 saves.
The Mavericks (2-5-1) host Wisconsin on Jan. 2.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.