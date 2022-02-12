MANKATO — Just two games remain in the regular season, and the Minnesota State women’s basketball team seems to be ramping up the intensity.
“It seems like the season has flown by,” sophomore point guard Joey Batt said. “You’re starting to see the practices get more intense. We know what we have to do.”
The Mavericks used a two-minute burst in the third quarter to break open a close game, then held Augustana at bay down the stretch to claim an 80-72 victory Saturday in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bresnan Arena.
“When our defense gets going, our offense really picks up,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We’re trapping, face-guarding, getting deflections ... that really gives us energy.”
The Mavericks jumped on top early, but Augustana rallied to lead 21-17 after the first quarter.
The Mavericks scored the first seven points of the second quarter, capped by Emily Herzberg’s 3-pointer, to lead 24-21.
After Augustana tied the game at 28, Destinee Bursch and Molly Ihle each hit a 3-pointer as the Mavericks took a 36-29 lead at halftime. The Mavericks outscored Augustana 19-8 in the second quarter.
“At halftime, we talked about not letting up,” Batt said. “We knew Augustana wasn’t going to let up. We just had to keep going at them and sharing the ball.”
Augustana scored the first six points of the third quarter before the Mavericks responded with their best stretch of offense. Taylor Thueusch hit a 3-pointer and scored eight points, and Bursch nailed a 3-pointer as the Mavericks went ahead 54-42 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Augustana got as close as 69-64 with four minutes to play, but the Mavericks answered again with a 7-2 run, including Theusch’s third 3-pointer, that secured another home victory. The Mavericks are 10-1 at Bresnan Arena.
“We have great leadership from our seniors and captains,” Thiesse said. “They help us find that fine line between staying loose and keeping that edge. I thought tonight we found a great balance.”
Theusch finished with 18 points, and Batt had 17 points and eight assists. Bursch scored 13 points, while Mikayla Nachazel grabbed 10 rebounds and Maddy Olson had five steals.
The Mavericks forced 24 turnovers, with 15 steals, and 17 assists.
The Mavericks (18-5, 14-5 in Northern Sun) plays at Upper Iowa on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season with a home game against Winona State. The Mavericks have a two-game lead over Concordia-St. Paul in the South Division.
“We need to keep getting better every day,” Batt said. “Once we play the next two games, we’re not guaranteed anything. You have to play every game like it might be your last.”
