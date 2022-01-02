MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s basketball team was playing at a pretty high level before the holiday break, winning all 11 games, including a 7-0 start in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
But every coach worries about what can happen when the team has some time off and leaves town.
“We had a great week of practice so I wasn’t worried,” head coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We don’t talk about rankings and being undefeated stuff. We just want to focus on ourselves and getting better and continuing to take steps. We just ran out of gas tonight.”
The Mavericks burned an early lead, then got out-hustled in the final seconds of an 85-83 loss to Concordia-St. Paul at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks trailed by 6 with 1:26 to play but tied it, then lost on a last-second shot after rebounding two misses in the final 15 seconds.
“We just seemed like we were on step behind (in the second half),” point guard Joey Batt said. “Those 50-50 balls, they need to be ours. Those rebounds need to be ours. We just didn’t do very well on those things tonight.”
The Mavericks used a 12-point run to open a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, but that lead disappeared when the Bears answered with nine straight points early in the second quarter.
It was a one-point game when Taylor Theusch, Batt and Molly Ihle each made a 3-pointer, helping the Mavericks take a 45-41 lead at halftime. Batt and Maddy Olson each had 10 points at the break.
The Mavericks used a couple steals to open a 64-56 lead late in the third quarter and still led 69-63 heading into the final 10 minutes.
But Minnesota State scored only four points in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, allowing the aggressive Bears to scrap back, taking an 83-77 lead with 1:26 to play.
Batt had a pair of buckets as the Mavericks tied the game at 83 points with 39 seconds to play. The Bears missed a pair of free throws and a jumper in the final seconds but grabbed the offensive rebound each time to set up the winning jumper.
“It was a long week, coming off break and having to prep for just one game,” Thiesse said. “We need to find a way to keep our energy and find ways to get better.”
Concordia-St. Paul had 14 offensive rebounds in the game, closing a big deficit on the boards in the second half. The Mavericks were still plus-4 in rebounding, with 23 offensive rebounds, but 26.1% shooting in the fourth quarter was the killer.
“We missed too many bunnies, which is something we can control,” Thiesse said. “We didn’t have the box-outs at the defensive end, which is something we con control. Give credit to (Concordia-St. Paul).”
Batt ended up with 19 points, and Emily Russo had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
The Mavericks (11-1, 7-1 in Northern Sun) have a pair of tough games this weekend, starting Friday at Minnesota Duluth and ending Saturday at St. Cloud State.
“We’ll use this as fuel,” Batt said. “We’ll look at the things we didn’t do well tonight and try to get better. We need to be ready to play.”
Chad Courrier
