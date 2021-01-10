SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Joey Batt scored a career-high 28 points, leading Minnesota State to an 87-82 win in overtime against Augustana in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Sunday at The Pentagon.
Batt was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 on free throws.
The Mavericks trailed 39-32 at halftime and 58-53 after three quarters.
Batt scored five straight points to put Minnesota State ahead 72-68, but Augustana got the tying basket with 0.1 seconds remaining.
Tayla Stuttley scored the first basket of overtime, and Minnesota State didn't trail in the extra period.
Stuttley finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Rachel Shumski added 14 points, making 8 of 10 free throws, and nine boards. Maddy Olson scored 11.
Brooke Tonsfeldt had 12 rebounds helping Minnesota State to a 52-44 advantage. The Mavericks also forced 22 turnovers.
The Mavericks (2-2, 1-1 in South Division) will play their first home games on Friday and Saturday against Wayne State.
