BEMIDJI — Taylor Otremba finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 3-0 WCHA road victory over Bemidji State Saturday.
The Beavers won Game 1 of the series 2-1 Friday.
Charlotte Akervik and Sydney Langseth also scored for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal were tied at 27. Alexa Berg made 27 saves to get shutout in goal for MSU.
The Mavericks (3-7, 3-7 in WCHA) host Sacred Heart for a nonconference series Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
