Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington acknowledges the importance of continuity.
The WCHA is the best league in the country, and it’s hard to climb the ladder — especially against the elite teams — without a group that meshes well.
Entering his seventh season at MSU, Harrington probably has his most experienced group yet, with reliable depth at every position.
“Not only do those veteran players understand how we play and what our expectations are ... they do such a good job of helping coach the younger players,” Harrington said. “(The younger players) can not only see, but they can hear from them.”
All players who participated last season got a free season of eligibility due to the pandemic, and the Mavericks have two key players — forward Brittyn Fleming and defenseman Jessica Kondas — returning via that route. Both will be alternate captains, with senior defenseman Anna Wilgren returning to her role as captain.
MSU has 12 juniors and seniors returning, and almost all of them played important roles last season.
“It’s great that we have veteran players who opted to come back; they’re a great leadership group,” sophomore Jamie Nelson, the reigning WCHA Rookie of the Year, said at media day last week. “The younger players look up to them a lot ... we’re always looking up to the seniors and the super seniors to lead us.”
Offense has been a point of emphasis for the Mavericks in recent years, with MSU averaging 1.92 and 1.90 goals per game over the last two seasons, respectively.
MSU’s top four scorers last season — Nelson (8-7—15), Kelsey King (8-6—14), Fleming (5-7—12) and Sydney Langseth (4-3—7) — accounted for 50% of the Mavericks’ total points.
All four return.
Only two players who scored goals for the Mavericks last season aren’t returning. In total, MSU returns 92% of its goal scoring.
Other key forwards include alternate captain Claire Butorac, Kennedy Bobyck, Madison Mashuga and Brooke Bryant.
“We’re three lines deep with people that we feel can contribute offensively,” Harrington said. “We have some good top-line players, but still, they’ve got to produce — got to perform in the games.”
Added Nelson: “We need to keep up with pace throughout the games, and we can’t do that rolling two lines. We need all four lines to contribute.”
The Mavericks also figure to be strong at the back end, with junior goaltender Calla Frank as the anchor. In 36 career games, Frank has a .911 save percentage and a 2.68 goal-against average.
Frank didn’t make the WCHA’s preseason all-conference team, but she was one of two other goaltenders who received votes.
The D-core in front of Frank includes five key returners: Wilgren, Kondas, Taylor Wemple, Charlotte Akervik and Lyndsey Howard.
“There’s times where your goalie has to win games for you, and Calla’s done that,” Harrington said. “I think it gives our team ... a sense of confidence and a sense of calmness to know that we have Calla in goal.”
Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth begin the season ranked first, third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the USCHO.com poll.
The Mavericks came in fifth behind those four in the WCHA’s preseason poll.
MSU didn’t beat any of those teams last season, but they lost six one-goal games to them.
Turning a few of those losses into one-goal wins might be the next step.
“We’ve been through this, we’ve played all these (teams),” Harrington said. “There’s a comfort level knowing who we’re playing and what it takes. It’s a process ... we’ve just got to take it step by step.”
The Mavericks open the season at 5 p.m. Friday at Merrimack.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
