BEMIDJI -- Joey Batt scored a career-high 26 points, but Minnesota State lost 82-76 to Bemidji State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Sunday.
Batt also had six steals and three assists. Tayla Stuttley had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Brooke Tonsfeldt grabbed nine rebounds.
The Mavericks forced 33 turnovers but were outscored by 16 points at the free throw line. Bemidji State was 31 of 43 at the line, while Minnesota State was only 15 of 33.
The Mavericks (1-1) begin conference play with a two-game series at Augustana, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.