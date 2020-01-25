BEMIDJI — Clair DeGeorge scored with 25.3 seconds remaining in regulation to break a tie game and lift Bemidji State to a 3-1 WCHA victory over Minnesota State on Saturday.
DeGeorge added an empty-net goal with 13 seconds to play.
The Mavericks scored first on Claire Butorac’s goal off an Anna Wilgren assist at 6:00 of the first period.
The score remained 1-0 until 4 seconds remained in the second period when Jacqueline Kaasa scored a power-play goal.
MSU goaltender Abigail Levy made 43 saves as the Beavers outshot the Mavericks 46-22.
The Mavericks (8-14-5, 3-12-3 in WCHA) will host Lindenwood in a nonconference series Friday and Saturday in Mankato.
