BEMIDJI — Clair DeGeorge scored with 25.3 seconds remaining in regulation to break a tie game and lift Bemidji State to a 3-1 WCHA victory over Minnesota State on Saturday.

DeGeorge added an empty-net goal with 13 seconds to play.

The Mavericks scored first on Claire Butorac’s goal off an Anna Wilgren assist at 6:00 of the first period.

The score remained 1-0 until 4 seconds remained in the second period when Jacqueline Kaasa scored a power-play goal.

MSU goaltender Abigail Levy made 43 saves as the Beavers outshot the Mavericks 46-22.

The Mavericks (8-14-5, 3-12-3 in WCHA) will host Lindenwood in a nonconference series Friday and Saturday in Mankato.

