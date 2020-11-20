MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team opened its season with a 5-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks surrendered three goals in the first period, and were never able to recover.
UMD opened the scoring at 7:51 of the first period, and then scored again just minutes later at 12:02. MSU had a power play late in the period, but the Bulldogs scored a short-handed goal to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
"Duluth took advantage of some turnovers in the first period, and they cashed in on those," Minnesota State coach John Harrington said. "Duluth just played a solid game the rest of the way."
The Bulldogs then added a goal at the end of the second and another in the third to secure the victory.
Shots on goal were 34-22 in favor of the Bulldogs.
It was a disappointing opener for MSU, as Harrington is hoping more offensive production can help the Mavericks take the next step.
It wasn't an ideal start, but Harrington doesn't want his group to get down, as there's plenty of time to correct mistakes.
"When things don't go good, that's the time we have to step it up. We have to come back and rebound with our effort right there," Harrington said. "We've got to think collectively with the idea that all together we have to try to turn this around."
The Mavericks (0-1) conclude the series with Minnesota Duluth at 3:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.