MANKATO — Minnesota Duluth scored with 3:04 remaining in overtime to defeat Minnesota State 4-3 in a WCHA women's hockey game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday.
The Bulldogs scored with four minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime.
Claire Butorac, Kelsey King and Charlotte Akervik scored goals for the Mavericks, who led 3-1 midway through the second period.
Lauren Barbro made 37 saves. Minnesota State had 18 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (13-16-0, 7-16-0 in WCHA) host the Bulldogs again Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
