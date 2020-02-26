MANKATO — A month ago, the Minnesota State women’s basketball team was in a four-game losing streak, and it looked like a positive season might fall apart.
But five wins in the last six games have pushed the Mavericks up to the No. 2 seed in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s South Division heading into the league tournament.
“I think the seniors and upperclassmen stepped in a little,” senior Taylor Drost said. “We know there’s not a team in the league that’s more talented than us if we play to our potential. We had a team meeting and turned around our season and gave us more confidence.”
The Mavericks (16-10, 13-9 in Northern Sun) host Minnesota Crookston at 5:30 p.m. today in the opening round of the Northern Sun tournament. The Mavericks haven’t hosted a first-round tournament game in five years.
“It’s awesome that we have been playing well, and our body of work has earned this position,” coach Emilee Thiesse said. “It’s awesome that we don’t have to be the team on the road, looking for an upset; we like having the target on our back. We control our own destiny at this point.”
The Mavericks were 9-3, including 6-2 in the Northern Sun, when they started a stretch of four road games in early January, and after those four losses — 91-68 to Sioux Falls, 78-56 to Southwest Minnesota State, 69-58 to Minnesota Duluth and 84-77 to St. Cloud State -- Thiesse brought the team together to watch some video of how the team was playing when it was winning.
“We were getting a little to focused on what wasn’t going right offensively,” Thiesse said. “We lost focus of what we were doing defensively. It was a light bulb moment for us. We thought we were playing hard, doing the right things, but then we watched those games and it was night and day. We had to re-focus of our defensive principles and work harder. Once we figured out our defense, the offense took care of itself.”
The Mavericks finished the regular season with seven wins in 10 games, and the last three have been by 13 or more points. Last weekend’s sweep of Upper Iowa and Winona State was never close.
“We’re focusing on going game by game,” Drost said. “We’re all excited going into the playoffs, and we have a ton of confidence. Everyone is super-pumped.”
The Mavericks have four players who average between 9 and 10 points. Kristi Fett is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Kirstin Klitzke (9.4), Tayla Stuttley (9.3) and Joey Batt (9.0) provide the scoring depth.
“This is a new opportunity for the seniors,” Drost said. “We’re in a great position because we play great at home.”
The Mavericks men’s team (14-14, 12-10) lost three of the final four regular-season games, including home losses to Upper Iowa and Winona State last weekend in which they led by double digits in the first half, to slip to the fifth seed from the South.
But because of a better conference record, the Mavericks will host Bemidji State, the North’s No. 4 seed, tonight. The Beavers won a conference tournament game at Bresnan last season, and they’ve won four straight since taking an 87-60 loss at Bresnan Arena on Feb. 8.
“I hope the guys will remember that Bemidji is the team that ended our conference tournament here last season,” coach Matt Margenthaler said. “But I also worry about this is a team we beat pretty good a couple of weeks ago, and the guys will think they can just step on the court and win. Bemidji is a really good team that’s overcome some injuries and is playing very well right now.”
Turnovers have been the issue for Minnesota State, especially at the end of games. The Mavericks are averaging 12.9 assists per game but had 38 in two games last weekend. In both losses, the games were close until the end, with Minnesota State giving up too many possessions without a shot.
“That was really tough,” Margenthaler said. “I thought we competed well and played some really good minutes, but we didn’t finish the games, which is the most disappointing part. It’s a combination of youth and not making plays. You need veterans to create something at the end of games, and we don’t have veterans in those spots right now.”
Cameron Kirksey leads Minnesota State with 18.0 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Ryland Holt is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 boards. Kevin Krieger is adding 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Kelby Kramer is averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 rebounds with 69 blocked shots, which ranks third in team history for a season. Corvon Seales has 89 assists but 65 turnovers.
